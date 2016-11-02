Weekend Watch 11/3: Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Pancakes & Booze, USpeak: Afrobella, Big Night in Little Haiti, Rat Trivia Night

Santa’s Enchanted Forest

If you’re the type to immediately hop into the holiday spirit after Halloween’s over, check out Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Tropical Park. Featuring attractions like bumper cars, a giant slide, fun houses and rollercoasters, this theme park is a candy cane-fueled blast for adults and kids alike. Fortunately, you can visit all of the rides without paying for them individually, as the park is “one ticket, all rides free.” The park is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight from Nov. 3 to Jan. 8, 2017. Tickets are $31.78 for adults and $22.43 for children.

7900 SW 40th St.

Miami, Fla. 33155

305-559-9689

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Look at art while chomping down on fresh, warm pancakes and sipping booze. Featuring paintings, photography, sculptures and graffiti, the Pancakes & Booze Art Show has a little something for everyone. More than 65 artists fill The Bar at 1306 for the event, which will also have live music and body painting. The art show is held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and admission is $5. If you RSVP on Facebook, your pancakes are free.

The Bar at 1306

1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, Fla. 33146

305-377-2277

USpeak Flash Fiction and Poetry Series: Afrobella

Patrice Grell Yursik, dubbed the “Godmother of Brown Beauty Blogging,” will speak at Books & Books. Her beauty blog, Afrobella, features hair and skincare for all ethnicities and also dishes on celeb looks and beauty tricks. Sponsored by the UM College of Arts and Sciences, Creative Writing Program and “Mangrove” literary journal, Yursik will surely feel at home during the USpeak event, as she earned both a B.A. and M.F.A. in creative writing at UM. The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Admission is free.

Books & Books

265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, Fla. 33134

305-864-4241

Big Night in Little Haiti

An annual festival, Big Night in Little Haiti combines live music, theater, dance and live mural painting events. Held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the event will feature a variety of musical acts such as RAM, Symbi Roots, DJ Gardy Girault and more. Get ready to dance and head down to the Cultural Center for the festival, held 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Little Haiti Cultural Center

212-260 NE. 59th Terrace, Miami, Fla. 33137

305-960-2969

Rat Trivia Night

Test your knowledge about the candidates’ stances on issues and you could win a prize. Hosted by GOTV, Young and College Democrats, College Republicans, Student Government, Association of Greek Letter Organizations and the Butler Center for Service and Leadership. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.