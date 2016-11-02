Early voting could determine outcome in tight race

Trump must win the state in order to earn 270 electoral votes, but early signs suggest the state is a toss-up. Clinton was leading the state consistently, however her lead has winnowed. Trump is now seen with an average of a 0.5 point lead as of Oct. 31, according to Real Clear Politics.

Democrats historically receive more votes through early in-person voting, but right now the margin between the parties is razor thin.

In 2012, 2.4 million early in-person votes were cast in Florida. This state is always won or lost by a close margin.

Early voting will be open in Florida until Sunday, Nov. 6. There are more than 30 polling places in South Florida, all accessible for registered voters with a government-issued I.D.

