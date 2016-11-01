See Clinton and Trump in person before Election Day

With only one week left until Election Day and millions of Americans voting early, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are battling it out for Florida. Both campaigns, along with President Obama and former President Bill Clinton, will be in town this week.

Here is where you can see them in person:

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Bill Clinton will visit the Florida City Youth Activity Center – about 40 minutes away from the University of Miami Coral Gables campus by car – to rally for Hillary. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the event will run from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Trump will have a rally at Bayfront Park Amphitheater at 12 p.m. Clinton visited this same venue on Saturday, when pop star Jennifer Lopez performed a free concert to rally for Clinton.

Thursday, Nov. 3

President Obama will hold a rally for Clinton from 10 a.m. t0 12 p.m. at Florida International University. Doors open at 8 a.m.

