Hurricanes offensive line and defense having issues, team losing 20-7 to Notre Dame at halftime

The Hurricanes defense is depleted with injuries, and it is showing. The Canes allowed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to march down field with ease on the first possession of the game on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took just 3:28 off the clock. Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer completed five of his six passes on that drive for 52 yards and a touchdown. The score came off a five-yard shuffle pass to wide receiver Torii Hunter Jr.

The game got worse for the Canes later in that first quarter after an interception thrown by junior quarterback Brad Kaaya at the 6:29 mark of the first quarter. This led to another touchdown thrown by Kizer, this time on a 14-yard catch made by receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, making the score 17-0.

Notre Dame made its first error while fielding a routine punt by Miami in the second quarter. The football touched a Fighting Irish player and was then recovered by the Canes. The Hurricanes took advantage of the miscue and went on a four-play, 38-yard scoring drive that culminated in a two-yard touchdown pass from Kaaya to junior tight end David Njoku.

Miami recovered an unexpected onside kick on the following kickoff, but was unable to take advantage and turn the possession into a score.

The Hurricanes run game was abysmal in the first half with only three total rushing yards. The offensive line continues to struggle, allowing three sacks and and eight tackles for loss by the Fighting Irish defense.

The Canes are down 20-7 at halftime.