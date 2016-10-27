Photo of the Week: Josh Gad visits UM College Democrats

This week’s photo of the week comes from staff photographer Hunter Crenian. It features actor Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen,” showing his support for Hillary Clinton Wednesday in the Breezeway.
Actor Josh Gad showed his support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by tabling with the College Democrats in the breezeway Wednesday afternoon. Gad talked and posed with students for photos. The College Democrats were passing out tickets to see singer Jennifer Lopez this Saturday in Bayfront Park as part of the Love Trumps Hate Concert Series. Early voting is happening from now until November 6, with Election Day on November 8. Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer