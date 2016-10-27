Photo of the Week: Josh Gad visits UM College Democrats

Every week, on Thursday, TMH will highlight ashowcasing the best work from our photography staff.Actor Josh Gad showed his support for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by tabling with the College Democrats in the breezeway Wednesday afternoon. Gad talked and posed with students for photos. The College Democrats were passing out tickets to see singer Jennifer Lopez this Saturday in Bayfront Park as part of the Love Trumps Hate Concert Series. Early voting is happening from now until November 6, with Election Day on November 8. Hunter Crenian // Staff Photographer