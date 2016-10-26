Sports Roundup: soccer, football, cross country

Soccer

After clinching a playoff berth with a win against the Virginia Tech Hokies last Sunday, the Hurricanes will try to better their seeding by beating the No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. on Thursday in South Bend, Indiana. On Sunday, the team will play in the first round of the ACC Championship at 1 p.m. The opponent and the location are still to be decided.

Football

Miami looks to break a three-game losing streak as it faces off against Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The Canes have a record of 4-3 and the Fighting Irish are 2-5.

Cross Country

The Canes will compete in the ACC Cross Country Championships at 10 a.m. on Friday in Cary, North Carolina. Miami is coming off an excellent performance in which the team took the top five individual places in the men’s 5K and the top four individual places in the women’s 5K.