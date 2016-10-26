Haunt events around town this weekend

With most of us Canes just emerging from the terror of midterm season, Halloween sneaks up before we know it! Haven’t been able to concoct any plans? Never fear! The Miami Hurricane has you covered. Here are some local events you won’t want to miss:

DeathScribe Miami

For a frightful night at the theatre, check out DeathScribe: Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Chicago-based Wildclaw Theatre will perform five of the best scary radio plays from their annual competition, complete with live sound effects and music in the Arsht’s Studio Theatre. Come dressed in costume for a chance to win a prize!

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27-29, 7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33132

Price: Tickets $39, $5 student tickets for Thursday and Sunday through Culture Shock Miami

305-949-6722

Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast

CaneStage Theatre Company’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast should be on every UM student’s bucket list. Dress up in the scandalous costume of your choice and take part in this cult classic (yelling at the screen and throwing popcorn is encouraged). Get there early for a UProv performance at 11 p.m. on Thursday and preshow entertainment at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be picked up in advance in the SASO office (SC 206) or you can take your chances at the door.

When: Midnight Oct. 27-29

Where: Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Drive, Coral Gables, Fla. 33146

Price: Free

305-284-4861

Spooky Zoo Nights

Go wild at Zoo Miami’s Spooky Zoo Nights! This family-friendly event features a haunted house, zombie trail, ghastly carousel and creepy storytelling (plus candy).

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 31

Where: Zoo Miami, 1 Zoo Blvd., 12400 SW. 152 St., Miami, Fla. 33177

Price: Tickets $14.95

305-251-0400

Vizcaya Halloween Sundowner

The 305’s classiest Halloween event by far is Vizcaya’s Halloween Sundowner. It’s a splurge, but for those who can afford it, it’s a premier destination. This year’s 30th-annual gala is Prohibition-themed, and it will feature live music, swing dancing, burlesque shows and an open bar at the historic Vizcaya mansion on Biscayne Bay. All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the museum and gardens, so break open your piggy bank and feel charitable as you party.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 29

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 South Miami Ave., Miami, Fla. 33129

Price: $165 regular ticket, $250 VIP, 21+

305-860-8404

Grown Halloween Party

Halloween goes healthy at Grown with a party co-sponsored by the healthy fast-food restaurant and Whole Foods Market. Come decorate a pumpkin, make your own trail mix, compete in the costume contest and try holiday treats that are friendly to all diets!

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Grown, 8211 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, Fla. 33143

Price: Free

305-663-4769

Scares and Scores

If your favorite horror films have grown stale, check out Scares and Scores at Cosford Cinema. Delta Kappa Alpha Film Honor Society and the Society of Composers collaborate to present this free annual event, where screenings of student horror films are accompanied by live performances of original orchestral scores!

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Drive, Coral Gables, Fla. 33146

Price: Free

305-284-4861

HalloWyn Block Party

Miami hipsters won’t want to miss HalloWYN, a free block party at Wynwood’s Mana Studios. This ghoulish bash features a live D.J., horror movies on the big screen, a costume contest, dozens of food trucks and a cash bar. Be sure take a picture in front of a graffiti mural in your spooky get-up!

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Wynwood Mana Studios, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, Fla. 33137

Price: Free, RSVP for a free drink

305-461-2700