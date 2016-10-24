Map: Miami-Dade County early voting locations

Early voting in Miami-Dade County begins Monday, Oct. 24. Locations around the county include libraries and community centers. To find locations near you, use the interactive map below.

The University of Miami’s Student Government, in conjunction with organization Get Out The Vote, will provide transportation to the Coral Gables Library, one of the early voting locations. The service will be provided from Tuesday to Thursday, and Nov. 1 to Nov. 2. Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days, the shuttle will leave from Stanford Circle.

For more stories related to the 2016 election cycle, click here.