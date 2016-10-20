Miami and Virginia Tech trade blows in third period, Hokies up 30-16

Virginia Tech went on a four play, 70-yard drive early in the third period that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jerod Evans to tight end Bucky Hodges.

Miami came right back with a scoring drive of its own, going 75 yards on seven plays that led to a 35-yard touchdown catch-and-run by junior tight end Christopher Herndon IV.

The Hokies executed a trick play where fullback Sam Rogers threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to fellow fullback Steven Peoples at the 4:01 mark of the third quarter.

Virginia Tech ends the quarter up 30-16.

