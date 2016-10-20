Canes tied with Hokies 3-3 at the end of the first quarter

The crowd was heard loud and clear from the kickoff. Virginia Tech showed why Lane Stadium is known as one of the more hostile environments in the ACC.

The Miami offensive line continues to be an issue, not giving junior quarterback Brad Kaaya the adequate time in the pocket to find his receivers. Kaaya got sacked twice in the first quarter.

Both teams were able to move the ball down the field, however the only scores came on field goals. Hokies kicker Joey Slye made a 47-yard field goal at the 10:45 mark of the first period.

The biggest play for the Hurricanes came off an excellent wheel route ran by junior tight end David Njoku in which Kaaya hit him in stride with no one in front of him. Njoku ended up tripping and falling, leaving the play as a 48-yard reception. This happened during an eight play, 78-yard drive by Miami that led to a Michael Badgley field goal tying the game at three apiece.

Kaaya finished the period completing an efficient six out of eight passes for 90 yards, while Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans threw for 43 yards on six of 10 passing. The Canes defense put pressure on the dual threat quarterback early on.

The score is 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.