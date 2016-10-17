Canes golf places third in Jim West Challenge

The Miami Hurricanes women’s golf team finished in third place out of 15 schools at the Jim West Challenge, hosted by Texas State in Houston on Oct. 9-10.

The Canes posted team scores of 290 (two-over-par) and 292 (four-over-par) in the first two rounds, respectively.

In the final round on Oct. 10, the team rebounded with an impressive 271 (17-under-par) to finish with a final team score of 853 (11-under-par).

Sophomore Dewi Weber led the team with a score of 212 (four-under-par) for the tournament, including a five-under-par score of 67 in the final round on Oct. 10. Weber finished tied for eighth place individually.

Senior Delfina Acosta posted a final round 73 (one-over-par) en route to a 214 (two-under-par) for the event. Acosta’s performance during the weekend was highlighted by a three-under-par 69 in the second round that helped her finish tied for 15th place overall.

Freshman Filippa Moork recovered from her second round 76 (four-over-par) by posting a four-under-par 68 in the final round. She finished tied for 20th place individually with a score of 220.

Senior Daniela Darquea and freshman Renate Grimstad tied for 30th place with a three round total of 219. Darquea and Grimstad played their best golf of the weekend in the final round, finishing with a 67 (five-under-par) and 69 (three-under-par), respectively.

Florida State took first place in the team competition with a score of 840 (24-under-par), followed by Kent State who posted an 847 (17-under-par).

Florida State senior Matilda Castren posted a 203 (13-under-par) to win the individual tournament. Kent State freshman Pimnipa Panthong shot a final round score of 63 (nine-under-par) on her way to a second place finish.

The Canes are back in action in Austin at the Betsy Rawls Invitational. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday.