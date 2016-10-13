Voter registration deadline in Florida extended

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended Florida’s voter registration deadline on Wednesday to Tuesday, Oct. 18. The extension was granted after Hurricane Matthew blew through some coastal areas of the state last week, and after a preliminary extension of one day was added. For those leading the effort on campus to register students to vote, that means even more time to get as many students engaged as possible.

Monica Bustinza, president of the University of Miami’s Get Out The Vote (GOTV), said the organization already met its goal of registering 1,500 students since last September but with the added time, GOTV hopes to reach even more unregistered citizens.

GOTV will have a voter registration table at the Breezeway every weekday until Oct. 18 in order to make the most of the pushed deadline.