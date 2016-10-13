Best of UMiami 2016

Between balancing school, work, your social life and “me” time, life can sometimes feel like a piece of performance art. It’s easy to fall into the routine of hanging out at your favorite, familiar spots and tourist traps, forgetting to explore everything that the 305 has to offer. Miami’s wide variety of festivals, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more remind us to branch out every now and then.

