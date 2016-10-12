Students optimistic of Marshmello, D.R.A.M. Homecoming Concert

The word is finally out. Producer and D.J. Marshmello along with singer and rapper D.R.A.M. will perform at this year’s Homecoming Concert, and it’s sure to be a good time. With the combination of D.R.A.M.’s energetic hip-hop hits such as “Cha Cha,” “Cash Machine” and “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Marshmello’s EDM anthems like “Alone,” “Keep it Mello” and “Summer,” there’s no shortage of musical variety to get everyone in the crowd on their feet.

If you attended last year’s Ultra Music Festival, or if you went out to Chance the Rapper’s 2015 stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach, then you’ve already gotten a taste of what a Marshmello or D.R.A.M. performance is like. Even compared to some of the off-the-wall performers of years past, which include Waka Flocka Flame, Fabolous and Big Sean, these newly-announced performers are truly “hype” in every sense of the word. While they are new names to some, there’s no doubt that a quick trip to YouTube to listen to a few tracks will get students feeling the Homecoming spirit.

With UM students having such an expansive range in musical tastes, it can definitely be a challenge to please everyone, but the reactions to the announcement of this year’s line-up are certainly positive.

“‘Summer’ by Marshmello is potentially what heaven is like, so I’m hyped because I’m probably not going to heaven and this is the closest I’ll get,” said Eliot Parascandolo, a junior psychology major.

Alex Sherman, a senior motion pictures major, had a slightly less enthusiastic response. “I’m not familiar with those artists,” Sherman said. “But the Homecoming concerts are always a good time, so I’m looking forward to it.”

“Definitely a big step up from past years,” said Tyler Ragone, a junior finance major, on the selections for this year’s concert. “EDM is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Senior motion pictures major Alex Cabrera was also excited about this year’s change in pace. “It’s awesome having somebody I recognized and am a fan of, as opposed to trying to learn who Matt and Kim are.”

Finally, junior biology major Rohan Rana spoke of his past experience seeing one of the acts live. “I’ve seen Marshmello at Ultra, and that guy knows how to get a crowd involved,” Rana said.

Whether or not you’re currently a fan of Marshmello or D.R.A.M., you never know what music will grab you once you’re in the moment hearing it live. Plus, you can’t beat a free concert. Head down to the Homecoming Concert at what is soon-to-be the Watsco Center, previously the BankUnited Center, on the University of Miami’s Coral Gables campus. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Starting on Oct. 12, tickets will be available to students in the Breezeway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until the show.

Featured image courtesy Pixabay user StockSnap