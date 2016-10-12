Sports Roundup: football, volleyball, swimming, soccer, golf

Football

The team is looking to recover after a heartbreaking loss to rival FSU last weekend. Miami is ranked No. 16 in the country by the AP Poll and is set to face off against North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Volleyball

Miami has dropped its last three matches. The team will look to get back on track against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Knights Sports Complex. The Hurricanes will stay at home to play Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Swimming

The Hurricanes finished in second place in the All-Florida Invite. The team also won in its first dual meet against FIU. The Canes next travel to Dallas for the SMU Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Soccer

After back-to-back losses, the Canes will try to rebound against No. 18-ranked Clemson at 7 p.m. on Friday in Clemson, South Carolina.

Golf

UM Golf posted a final round score of 271 at the Jim West Challenge, the best single round score in program history. The team finished in third place. Miami will travel to Austin for the Betsy Rawls Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.