The View: Give Netflix a break with these hilarious books

I get it – you’re a college student. The thought of reading makes you cringe because you immediately think about the dusty textbook you haven’t opened all semester. Instead of binge-watching your favorite sitcom on Netflix, pick up one of these hilarious books to pass the time.

“Bossypants” by Tina Fey

There is no one better than Tina Fey and her book proves it. She will make you laugh out loud and wish “30 Rock” never ended. It may be the oldest book on this list, but it’s easily a classic.

“Paddle Your Own Canoe” by Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is Ron Swanson and it’s amazing. If you miss “Parks and Recreation” as much as the next person, this book will make you miss it even more. The humor is as dry and great as you’d expect, and there’s some wise advice weaved through, too.

“Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

If you’ve ever wondered how Amy made her way into the hearts of everyone who’s watched something she’s created, this is the book to read. She gives advice on comedy and life and it was more or less the book of my dreams – there’s even a guest chapter by Seth Meyers.

“The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” by Amy Schumer

If you don’t love Amy Schumer already, this book will make you fall for her even more. She’s unapologetically hilarious and you’re not going to want to put it down. Chase this book with a couple episodes of “Inside Amy Schumer” and you’ll never look back.

“Uganda Be Kidding Me” by Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler on an African safari. Nothing else needs to be said.

“Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)” by Mindy Kaling

This book is everything you didn’t know you needed. Mindy Kaling from the days of “The Office” is the best Mindy. She writes about her pre-fame days and how awkward she was growing up and she just makes you want to be her best friend, as if you didn’t want to already.

“Why Not Me?” by Mindy Kaling

A more-famous Mindy writes about “The Mindy Project” and follows up with better jokes and more awkward stories. It’s a sequel that doesn’t disappoint.

“Sick in the Head” by Judd Apatow

This is the best of both worlds: Judd Apatow and interviews with other comedians you love. It’s basically the definitive textbook of important comedians.

