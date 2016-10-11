Miami soccer loses 1-0 in double overtime to Pittsburgh

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had a career-high seven saves for the Hurricanes, but it was not enough for Miami. The team fell to Pittsburgh 1-0 via a penalty shot goal in double overtime at Ambrose Urbanic Field Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh midfielder Hanna Hannesdottir scored the golden goal in the 106th minute for the Panthers (2-11-1, 1-5-0 ACC) for their first conference victory of the season.

The Canes (8-6-0, 3-3-0 ACC) controlled the game and shot count for most of the afternoon, but were unable to bury one past ACC save leader Taylor Francis.

The Hurricanes nearly jumped out in front early in the third minute when junior forward Ronnie Johnson picked the pocket of a Panthers defender, but Johnson’s strike went just wide.

Miami controlled play and possession in the first half and totaled eight shots compared to two by Pittsburgh before the intermission, but was unable to show for it on the scoreboard.

The Canes came close to notching a tally in the 76th minute when senior defender Emily Auld sent a corner kick into the box and Johnson headed toward goal, but the Panthers defense was able to stand tall and clear it off the back line.

Tullis-Joyce kept the game scoreless with an incredible save in the 89th minute from about eight yards out, which gave Miami a chance for a win down on the other end. Senior midfielder/defender Gianna Dal Pozzo received a loose ball off a corner kick and ripped a ball that went just over the bar on the final play of regulation.

The Canes headed into overtime for the first time in 2016.

During the first session of extra time, redshirt senior captain defender Shannon McCarthy nearly sent the fans packing. McCarthy sent a shot that hammered off the inside of the post and stayed inches in front of the goal line.

A penalty kick was awarded to the Panthers in the 106th minute when Pittsburgh midfielder Hannesdottir stepped up and delivered the first goal of her career past Tullis-Joyce, who had stopped a penalty shot the game before.

Miami, who averages just under two goals a game, was held scoreless for the fourth time this season.

The Canes will look to avenge the two-game skid when the team wraps up its three-match road trip against No. 12 Clemson at 7 p.m. on Friday at Historic Riggs Field.