LATEST NEWS
The Miami Hurricane
You are at:»»»»Gallery: Miami vs FSU

Gallery: Miami vs FSU

0
By on Gallery, Photo
Josh White // Contributing Photographer

Josh White // Contributing Photographer

 

Senior defensive back Corn Elder (29) takes down an FSU player during the Hurricanes 20-19 loss Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

Senior defensive back Corn Elder (29) takes down an FSU player during the Hurricanes 20-19 loss Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

 

Junior wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) avoids a tackle during the loss against FSU Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

Junior wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) avoids a tackle during the loss against FSU Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

 

Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

 

Josh White // Contributing Photographer

Josh White // Contributing Photographer

 

Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

 

Senior wide receiver Stacy Coley (3) catches a touchdown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

Senior wide receiver Stacy Coley (3) catches a touchdown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply