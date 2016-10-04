South Florida under tropical storm watch ahead of Hurricane Matthew

Update, 11:43 a.m., Oct. 4, 2016: Inland Miami-Dade County, metropolitan Miami-Dade and coastal Miami-Dade County are under tropical storm watch as of 11:33 a.m., according to the NWS. There is a moderate threat to life and property, according to the report, and residents should prepare for the possibility of winds as strong as 73 mph.

Update, 11:10 a.m., Oct. 4, 2016: The university started shuttering on all campuses as a precaution. NHC announced another tropical storm, Nicole, in the Atlantic in their 11 a.m. advisory. Tropical Storm Nicole is moving toward the northwest at about 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 70 miles out from the center.

The next complete advisory will be at 5 p.m.

Update, 10:35 a.m., Oct. 4, 2016: The National Weather Service is giving South Florida a 60 percent chance of experiencing tropical storm conditions and less than 15 percent chance of hurricane conditions, according to an advisory sent out to the university community by UM Communications.

“All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating on a regular schedule. The University CDT has met three times since Sunday and will meet again this evening to re-assess conditions and any changes to operations will then be communicated to the University community,” the advisory read.

Update, 9:45 a.m., Oct. 4, 2016: The NHC said the eye of Hurricane Matthew made landfall near Les Anglais in Western Haiti around 7 a.m. South Florida has gradually been included in the predicted path of the storm.

Irvenie Latortue, a senior at UM, is an international student from Haiti. Her family and friends are still in Haiti, but because their property is on high ground, Latortue said she is not too concerned about the damage to her family’s home. However, she is anxious for Haiti, she said.

“I am worried for Haiti as a whole,” she said. “There are areas in the North, especially near mountains that are susceptible to mudslides, and flooding is a great risk for those who live at sea level.”

UM leaders are meeting this morning to discuss a plan of action, according to the university’s Emergency Notification Network (UMiamiENN). There will be a more definite announcement regarding cancellations, evacuations and the storm’s expected impact later today.

Update, 10:33 p.m., Oct. 3, 2016: Hurricane Matthew is expected to make a north-northwest turn on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. advisory. This means there is a chance the storm could pass directly over South Florida on Thursday. All counties in Florida are under a state of emergency as declared by Governor Rick Scott, but there have been no mandatory evacuations.

“Folks along the east coast of Florida and here in South Florida should be preparing for a major hurricane to either pass close enough to cause some trouble or make landfall, which would be the worst-case scenario,” said meteorology student Reed McDonough, who has been closely monitoring the storm and posting updates on his Facebook page.

The hurricane, which has sustained powerful 140 mph winds over the past few days, will hit Haiti overnight. It is forecasted to pass through eastern Cuba and the Bahamas shortly thereafter, making its trek toward Florida. Caribbean nations are at risk for experiencing flash floods and other life-threatening conditions as a result of the heavy rainfall. Experts say they will get a better idea of Matthew’s path in relation to South Florida by tomorrow night.

McDonough advised students to watch local forecasts for advisories and updates, but to keep in mind that predictions, including the widely-used “cone” models, are constantly changing. He said the cone may be misleading because one-third of the time, the eye of the storm falls outside the highlighted area and the impact is further-reaching than what the visual showed. McDonough said “spaghetti” models are more reliable because they illustrate the various predictions from the meteorology community and offer a clearer range of where the storm could track.

University of Miami policy dictates that class cancellations would go into effect if the city is expected to experience tropical storm-force winds (39 mph or higher). The National Weather Service has given South Florida a 40 to 50 percent chance of experiencing these conditions. The university has not announced any cancellations at this time.

Update, 6:45 p.m., Oct. 3, 2016:

Florida may receive direct hurricane impacts later this week according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Storm watches may be issued tonight or early tomorrow for parts of Florida and the Keys. Later this week or this weekend, storm conditions could affect areas of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Update, 8:58 a.m., Oct. 3, 2016: At 5 a.m., Hurricane Matthew’s wind speeds weakened from 145 mph to 130 mph, but the Category 4 storm continues to move north at up to 9 mph toward Jamaica and Haiti.

The storm is expected to continue its plow through the Caribbean, hitting Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas sometime Thursday. Areas of Cuba have already been evacuated and leaders in Jamaica and Haiti have advised citizens to brace for the impact. Jamaica has not seen a major storm make landfall on the island in almost 20 years, since Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, but Haiti is a nation still struggling to recover from the damage caused by previous hurricanes, and there are concerns over another outbreak of cholera

Current models show Matthew passing just off the coast of eastern Florida, but experts say they will get a better idea once the storm has passed through the Caribbean. UM leaders met Sunday night and were briefed on the situation. The university has not announced plans to cancel class or evacuate the campus. Shpiner, of the Office of Emergency Management, said the university will continue monitoring the storm’s progress in the coming days.

“We’re prepared to take action if we need to,” Shpiner said.

Update, Oct. 1, 2016: Hurricane Matthew briefly reached Category 5 wind speeds on Friday night as it crossed the Caribbean. As of 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the NHC in Miami downgraded it once again to Category 4.

Hurricane Matthew is the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007, with maximum wind speeds of 155 mph. Matthew is expected to land in Jamaica early next week, between Monday and Tuesday, with western Haiti receiving some tropical storm impact. Current NHC forecasts predict that the Bahamas will receive impact by next Wednesday.

Matthew, a storm system developing in the Caribbean, was designated a major Category 4 hurricane on Friday evening based on current wind speeds, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph according to the latest measurements by the NHC. Matthew poses a threat to Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas early next week.

The NHC forecast states that it is “too soon to rule out possible hurricane impacts from Matthew in Florida.” However, NHC director Rick Knabb says that residents of south Florida will have plenty of time to prepare.

“UM leadership has been closely monitoring this storm,” said Matthew Shpiner, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “We have been receiving regular briefings this week. Our current hurricane procedures are to continue monitoring the storm and make sure our plans are prepared for activation.”

Plans include sandbagging, shuttering and moving or cancelling classes. However, based on the current forecast, the university does not anticipate drastic measures.

“If we were to anticipate direct impact of the storm at Category 3 or greater intensity, we would have to talk to local officials to see whether an evacuation would be called for,” Shpiner said. “Based on the current forecast, that doesn’t appear to be the conditions we are expecting. It’s still too early to see.”

Over the weekend, administration and Emergency Management will be participating in conference calls with the National Weather Service and local and state officials. Senior leadership will discuss the issue on Sunday evening, and the university will be updated with any decisions that are made.

In the event that the university does receive impact from the storm system, Shpiner advises students to be prepared with the following tips:

Have a basic communication plan with their family and keep family members up to date about the storm

Have a basic supply kit with food, medical supplies and refilled prescriptions

Fill up gas tanks for vehicles

Withdraw cash in the event that ATMs and credit card readers no longer work in a power outage

Closely monitor the storm and check in with university updates

The Office of Emergency Management will be posting regular updates at facebook.com/umiamiENN and @umiamiENN on Twitter. More hurricane preparation information is available on their webpage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.