Hurricanes volleyball sweeps Boston College for first ACC victory

The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team swept Boston College 3-0 Friday night, giving them their first ACC win of the season.

The Canes (7-8, 1-2 ACC) were dominant in all three sets, but didn’t start off strong. The team fell behind 17-13 midway through the first set. However, behind seven kills from junior outside hitter Olga Strantzali, Miami mounted a comeback to win the first set 25-23.

“We served better and we passed better and that was the key,” Strantzali said after the game. “I felt like when we serve well and pass well we have the opportunity to be at our best.”

The Canes carried over the momentum into the second set, and the Eagles (5-8, 0-3 ACC) were unable to keep up. Miami went on a 6-1 run early and followed that up with a 5-2 run to take a 17-10 lead. Strantzali again led the way with six kills in the second set, her final one giving the Canes a 25-17 victory.

“I think we had a great week of practice and we really focused on one play at a time, one set at a time tonight,” junior middle blocker Sakile Simmons said on the team’s performance.

After dominating the second set, Miami came out in the third set hungry for the sweep. Behind a strong defensive showing, Miami held Boston College to just 14 points, winning the set 25-14.

Strantzali led the Canes’ defense with 17 blocks, the most by a single player on either team. Simmons finished the night with seven blocks, the second most of her career.

“The team trusts me,” Strantzali said. “They told me that I was going to get the ball and I went out and did my job.”

The Hurricanes will look to continue the momentum from this win on Sunday when they face Syracuse. The match will take place at the Knight Sports Complex at noon.