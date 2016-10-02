Sister of student denied financial aid after father’s death pens letter to university

Kiersten James, sister of University of Miami student Robert Arnold, posted an open letter to the university and President Julio Frenk on her Facebook account Friday night, detailing the hardships her family faced during and after her father’s battle with brain cancer and how Arnold was denied additional financial aid after his father died.

Arnold, a biomedical engineering major, will have to return to his home state of New York and attend a local state university there if UM does not increase his financial aid package. The Miami Hurricane has reached out to both James and Arnold for more information.

The post had 188 likes, 98 shared and nearly two dozen comments by Sunday night:

“An open letter to University of Miami and Dr. Julio Frenk: My brother attends your university as a proud student representing the UM Hurricanes. His current major is Biomedical Engineering. One day, he hopes to work towards the cure of cancer and other terminal illnesses with agencies such as the CDC and NIH. After applying to many institutions, he felt the University of Miami was the best choice for him both academically and professionally. It would give him a strong foundation to go on to a bigger, brighter future as so many before him have. Unfortunately, during his freshman year, our father was in the last stages of fighting for his life with a very aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Every weekend, my brother flew home to Long Island to be with us returning in time for his classes on Monday. Dad passed away February 18, 2015 at 2:30am while he was in Miami tending to academics. All the while, holding excellent grades in every semester attended…no leave of absence or request for extensions was submitted.