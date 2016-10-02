Hurricanes football ranked No. 10 in polls

Miami football continues its move up in the rankings. The Hurricanes are now ranked No. 10 in both the AP Poll and the Amway Coaches poll.

This is the first time the Canes are the highest-ranked FBS team in the state of Florida since 2010, and this is the highest the team has been ranked in both polls since 2013.

UM was unranked at the start of the season, but has since made strides. The team is 4-0 and has outscored its opponents a combined 188-44 so far.

Miami will face its biggest test yet on Saturday when it goes up against rival No. 23-ranked FSU at Hard Rock Stadium.