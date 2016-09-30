Hurricane Matthew remains Category 4 storm, university monitoring developments

UPDATED Oct. 1, 2016: Hurricane Matthew briefly reached Category 5 wind speeds on Friday night as it crossed the Caribbean. As of 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami downgraded it once again to Category 4.

Hurricane Matthew is the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Hurricane Felix in 2007, with maximum wind speeds of 155 mph. Matthew is expected to land in Jamaica early next week, between Monday and Tuesday, with western Haiti receiving some tropical storm impact. Current NHC forecasts predict that the Bahamas will receive impact by next Wednesday.

Matthew, a storm system developing in the Caribbean, has now been designated a major Category 4 hurricane on Friday evening based on current wind speeds, with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph according to the latest measurements by the NHC. Matthew poses a threat to Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas early next week.

The NHC forecast states that it is “too soon to rule out possible hurricane impacts from Matthew in Florida.” However, NHC director Rick Knabb says that residents of south Florida will have plenty of time to prepare.

“UM leadership has been closely monitoring this storm,” said Matthew Shpiner, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “We have been receiving regular briefings this week. Our current hurricane procedures are to continue monitoring the storm and make sure our plans are prepared for activation.”

Plans include sandbagging, shuttering and moving or cancelling classes. However, based on the current forecast, the university does not anticipate drastic measures.

“If we were to anticipate direct impact of the storm at Category 3 or greater intensity, we would have to talk to local officials to see whether an evacuation would be called for,” Shpiner said. “Based on the current forecast, that doesn’t appear to be the conditions we are expecting. It’s still too early to see.”

Over the weekend, administration and Emergency Management will be participating in conference calls with the National Weather Service and local and state officials. Senior leadership will discuss the issue on Sunday evening, and the university will be updated with any decisions that are made.

In the event that the university does receive impact from the storm system, Shpiner advises students to be prepared with the following tips:

Have a basic communication plan with their family and keep family members up to date about the storm

Have a basic supply kit with food, medical supplies and refilled prescriptions

Fill up gas tanks for vehicles

Withdraw cash in the event that ATMs and credit card readers no longer work in a power outage

Closely monitor the storm and check in with university updates

The Office of Emergency Management will be posting regular updates at facebook.com/umiamiENN and @umiamiENN on Twitter. More hurricane preparation information is available on their webpage.

Featured photo courtesy National Hurricane Center.