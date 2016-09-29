UMTV faces backlash after controversial ‘news’ package

University of Miami Television (UMTV) is facing backlash from students after posting a “news” package about a UM presidential debate watch party. It was edited in a politically biased way and mocked a student who said she may vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The package, categorized as part of “NewsBreak,” was posted on Sept. 27. UMTV’s 90-second news show showed reporter Sophia Espinoza interviewing attendees about their political views. All the interview subjects were supporters of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton except for one, who was not named in the video.

When that student expressed her support of Trump, the video was edited to have a comedic rewind effect. Moments later, the shot is paused and zooms in on Espinoza’s face. Then a cloud-shaped speech bubble appears next to her face and the text, “Oh, that makes sense.”

Oliver Redsten, UMTV station manager, expressed regret over the video being uploaded online and said that he and his producers should have been more thorough in their initial inspection. He said when he first saw the video, he only watched the first minute and did not see the comic effects, otherwise it would never have been uploaded.

“We have since deleted it and I was just frustrated that I didn’t catch it,” Redsten said. “This somehow slipped through the cracks. Somehow it got on the air and it should never have gotten that far.”

Sophomore Portia Baudisch, one of NewsBreak’s two executive producers, said she did not pick up on any bias when she approved the video for posting. Baudisch said the reporter was not mocking the interview subject’s political views, but was instead criticizing the way she expressed her opinion. She did not comment on the rewind effect.

Redsten was informed of the video on Thursday. It was shortly taken down from Vimeo, the video platform where UMTV uploads its stories, and from the official site, umtv.miami.edu.