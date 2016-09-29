‘Frozen’ actor, Broadway star Josh Gad to stump for Clinton on campus next Friday

According to a Facebook event created by the University of Miami College Democrats on Wednesday night, actor Josh Gad, who played Olaf the snowman in “Frozen” and originated a lead role in Broadway’s Book of Mormon, will make an appearance on Oct. 7 as a surrogate for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The South Florida native has been vocal about his support for Clinton. In an interview with Variety magazine in July, Gad said, “She is in my lifetime the most qualified person to run for the presidency. I’m also supporting Hillary for selfish reasons. I would love for my two daughters to be around for the first female president of the United States.”

No other details have been released regarding the time, location and capacity of the event.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.