National Voter Registration Day spikes campus participation

University of Miami’s chapter of Get Out The Vote (GOTV) registered 103 people to vote on Tuesday at their event for National Voter Registration Day, co-hosted by Hurricane Productions, UM College Republicans and Young and College Democrats. This was a hike in registration from their average of seven to 20 students a day.

National Voter Registration Day spreads awareness of where Americans can get registered and happens every year on the fourth Tuesday of September. The day was created by a resolution of the National Association for Secretaries of State.

GOTV has registered more than 1,000 voters since it was revived by its President, Mónica Bustinza, in August 2015. Bustinza said they are now aiming to register 1,500 students before Oct. 11, the final day to register to vote in Florida.

Nidhi Patel, a junior majoring in neuroscience, registered on Tuesday and said that her decision was boosted due to the motivation of the campus community.

“I think the best part about voter registration this year is that it is so student-driven on campus,” Patel said. “Seeing students so excited and so willing to help their peers get registered really motivates you to get out and vote.”

The student organization sets up tables in the Breezeway from noon to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.