Miami plans to welcome 9 members to Sports Hall of Fame

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2017 inductees.

Former UM football players James Jackson, Jeremy Shockey and Darryl Williams will all be admitted. Baseball’s Ryan Braun and Dan Davies, and basketball’s Steve Edwards are in as well. Former tennis player Audra Cohen, current women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier and volleyball’s Valeria Tipiana will be inducted to round out the list. Tipiana will be the first volleyball player ever admitted.

The class will be introduced at halftime when Hurricanes football takes on North Carolina at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of the “Hall of Fame Game” ceremonies.

The nine members will be honored in the 49th annual UMSHoF induction banquet in April of 2017. For more information, contact the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775.

