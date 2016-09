The 2016 recruiting class for Hurricanes baseball has been ranked No. 14 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in its annual rankings.

The class is ranked third in the ACC, only behind No. 3 North Carolina and No. 12 Clemson.

Miami made it to the College World Series for the second consecutive year last season and for the 25th time in program history, but lost six players to the MLB in the spring. The team is clearly focused on restocking its talent going forward.