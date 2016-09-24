Miami volleyball falls to No. 15 FSU, 3-0

The volleyball team lost to rival No. 15 Florida State 3-0 in a tough Friday night for Miami.

The first set was tightly contested early, but a service error on the 12th point of the match by sophomore outside hitter Kolby Bird sparked a 10-0 run for the Seminoles (8-2, 1-0 ACC). The quick 16-5 deficit proved insurmountable. The Canes (6-7, 0-1 ACC) finished the set with two more service errors and seven attacking errors, leading to a 25-12 loss.

While the second set was more closely contested, the end result remained the same. Outside hitters Anna Haak and Olga Strantzali were responsible for three kills each, but FSU grabbed an early 2-0 lead by winning the second set 25-15.

The third set started off very differently, and fans saw glimpses of Miami’s full potential. After jumping off to a quick 6-1 lead anchored by three aces from preseason All-ACC Strantzali, the Hurricanes remained in control later in the game with a 13-9 lead. Freshman setter Hannah Sorensen, who finished the match with 25 assists, was connecting with all of Miami’s hitters early on this set, providing some silver lining to the game.

Unfortunately, Florida State went on a 7-2 run after the quick start by Miami and eventually pulled away, winning the final set 25-19 and living up to its national rank. The Canes as a team finished with 31 kills and 21 attack errors, rounding out a very disappointing .095 hit percentage. Haak was perhaps the biggest bright spot for the Hurricanes throughout the match, as she continued her breakout season with a team-high 13 kills.

Miami will take on Notre Dame on Sunday at 1 p.m. in their ACC home opener at Knight Sports Complex.