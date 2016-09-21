Weekend Watch 9/22: Bystander Intervention, Battioke 2016, ‘¿Qué Pasa, USA?,’ Fashion Happy Hour

DORM Theater in Action: Bystander Intervention

A collaboration between the UM Department of Theatre Arts and COPE (Counseling Outreach Peer Education), this performance depicts an off-stage sexual assault. The actors play bystanders who discuss what they should do in the situation, and audience members are encouraged to intervene if they wish. After the performance, Peer Educators will lead a discussion. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in SC Activities South. Admission is free.

1330 Miller Drive, Miami

305-284-5511

Battioke 2016

Miami Heat star Shane Battier will be accompanied by fellow NBA players and celebrities to sing karaoke for a cause, the Battier Take Charge Foundation, which aids underserved youth. Proceeds will go to the Battier Take Charge Scholarship Program. Watch Battier take the stage and belt out some tunes during Battioke 2016. The event will be held 7:30-11:30 p.m Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Ball & Chain. Tickets are $100.

1513 SW. 8th Street, Miami

305-643-7820

“¿Qué Pasa, USA?”

America’s first bilingual comedy, “¿Qué Pasa, USA?”, produced by PBS, was taped in Miami in the 1970s. A.D. Barnes Park will be showing the top five episodes while serving Cuban coffee, food, salsa music, mojitos and more. The showing runs 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

3401 SW. 72nd Ave., Miami

305-448-7450

Fashion Happy Hour

The last Sunday of each month, The Catalina Hotel & Beach Club hosts Fashion Happy Hour. The mixer will feature fashion bloggers, industry professionals and local vendors. A runway show featuring both swimwear and modern fashion lines will follow after visitors flock to nearby pop-up shops. The best part? All Voli vodka and Onli drinks are free.

1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-674-1160