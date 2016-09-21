Sports Roundup: football, soccer, volleyball, tennis

Football

The team is on a bye week after an impressive 3-0 start to the season. The Canes have defeated FAMU, FAU and Appalachian State and are now ranked No. 15 in the country by the AP Poll.

Soccer

The Hurricanes fought hard to outplay No. 3 FSU last weekend in Tallahassee but lost 1-0 despite taking nine shots in the game. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, as the team hosts No. 2 Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cobb Stadium.

Volleyball

Miami begins ACC play by traveling to Tallahassee to play rival FSU at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Hurricanes will also face off against Notre Dame on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Knight Sports Complex.

Tennis

The Canes will host the Miami Fall Invite, a three-day tournament that will be taking place all day from Friday to Sunday at Neil Schiff Tennis Center.