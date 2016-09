Freshman wide receiver Ahmmon Richards has been named ACC Offensive Co-Rookie of the Week. This comes after a strong performance against Appalachian State this past weekend in which he caught four balls for 142 yards.

It seems the 6-foot-1, 192-pound wideout has become one of quarterback Brad Kaaya’s favorite options on offense, especially with the long ball. Their connection will be something to continue to watch for the rest of the season.