Miami unveils new football uniforms

The mysterious box labeled “The Legend of the U” was unveiled to showcase brand new Adidas Primeknit football uniforms on Monday afternoon.

Working together with the University of Miami, Adidas created the special line of throwback unis to represent the success the Hurricanes had as a program in the 80s and 90s. They also stand for the notion that future success it to be expected.

Head Coach Mark Richt came out and spoke about the new uniforms.

“We love our partnership with Adidas,” Richt said. “They give us so much gear that both the players and the coaches love.”

Richt also spoke about the large turnout at the event.

“[The fans] have been great in supporting us this year,” Richt said. “It was so cool to see everyone standing and cheering us on the whole time in our first game a couple weeks back.”

The Canes will debut the uniforms on Oct. 8, when the team faces off against rival FSU at Hard Rock Stadium.

To see pictures and get more information about the uniforms, visit http://news.adidas.com/US and follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram via @CanesFootball, @adidasFballUS and https://www.facebook.com/adidasfootballus.