Freshman power forward Dewan Huell will not be suspended following being charged with battery last week.

Basketball Head Coach Jim Larrañaga confirmed this over text message earlier today. Huell was arrested after attacking a man who was with Huell’s ex-girlfriend in an FIU dorm room.

The talented 6-foot-11 player out of Miami Norland High School is the Hurricanes’ top recruit and is expected to make a big impact immediately this upcoming season.