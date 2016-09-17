UBuzz: Social media recap of Donald Trump rally in Miami

News editors Isabella Cueto, Amanda Herrera and Marcus Lim paid a visit to the Donald Trump rally in Miami at the James L. Knight Center. Below you’ll find a social media recap of the events they encountered on Friday. For more tweets by the news team, check out the hashtag #TMHElection on Twitter.
Trump rally filling up with supporters an hour before he is set to take the stage. #TMHElection pic.twitter.com/Yh414iU0ZV
— Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016
Some snapshots of tonight. #TrumpRally #TMHelection pic.twitter.com/wUDei5xX6Z
— Isabella Cueto (@isabellacueto) September 16, 2016
Moments before: “we will make America wealthy，safe，strong and great again” pic.twitter.com/NG8LaAZX9S
— Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016
@realDonaldTrump says that under Democratic policies，African Americans suffer the most pic.twitter.com/vfSSutTSua
— Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016
@realDonaldTrump enters to a @LesMiserables song while the image in the background says “Les Deplorables” pic.twitter.com/kWhwBqalNL
— Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016
Trump + Les Mis= Les Deplorables #TMHelection #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/FNZ43b02dD
— Isabella Cueto (@isabellacueto) September 16, 2016
Lily Wagner, 67, Cuban refuge in this country since she was 11, holds up her "I am deplorable" sash #TMHElection pic.twitter.com/A9maiCU4Ih
— Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016
"He's not a racist like Hillary." -Demetrius Villa, 22 #TMHElection pic.twitter.com/as1DFdAxEl
— Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016
HAPPENING NOW: Trump speaking heavily on relations with Cuba. Says he will fight for religious and political freedom for Cuban people
— Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016
Trump asks, "friend or foe?" As young man is led out by security #TrumpRally #TMHelection pic.twitter.com/Y8KAYcZ6io
— Isabella Cueto (@isabellacueto) September 16, 2016
Huge cheers for @rudygiulianiGOP #TMHelection #TrumpRallyMIA pic.twitter.com/PxqppyqZug
— Isabella Cueto (@isabellacueto) September 16, 2016