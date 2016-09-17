UBuzz: Social media recap of Donald Trump rally in Miami

News editors Isabella Cueto, Amanda Herrera and Marcus Lim paid a visit to the Donald Trump rally in Miami at the James L. Knight Center. Below you’ll find a social media recap of the events they encountered on Friday. For more tweets by the news team, check out the hashtag #TMHElection on Twitter.

Trump rally filling up with supporters an hour before he is set to take the stage. #TMHElection pic.twitter.com/Yh414iU0ZV — Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016

Moments before: “we will make America wealthy，safe，strong and great again” pic.twitter.com/NG8LaAZX9S — Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016

@realDonaldTrump says that under Democratic policies，African Americans suffer the most pic.twitter.com/vfSSutTSua — Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016

@realDonaldTrump enters to a @LesMiserables song while the image in the background says “Les Deplorables” pic.twitter.com/kWhwBqalNL — Marcus Lim (@MarcusLimYJ) September 16, 2016

Lily Wagner, 67, Cuban refuge in this country since she was 11, holds up her "I am deplorable" sash #TMHElection pic.twitter.com/A9maiCU4Ih — Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016

HAPPENING NOW: Trump speaking heavily on relations with Cuba. Says he will fight for religious and political freedom for Cuban people — Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) September 16, 2016