UBuzz: Social media recap of Donald Trump rally in Miami

By on Blogs, UBuzz
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Miami. Isabella Cueto // News Editor

News editors Isabella Cueto, Amanda Herrera and Marcus Lim paid a visit to the Donald Trump rally in Miami at the James L. Knight Center. Below you’ll find a social media recap of the events they encountered on Friday. For more tweets by the news team, check out the hashtag #TMHElection on Twitter.

