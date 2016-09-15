LATEST NEWS
The Miami Hurricane
You are at:»»»»Gallery: Weekend of 9/9

Gallery: Weekend of 9/9

0
By on Gallery, Photo

Check out our visual recap of some of the many events from this past weekend, Sept. 9 – 11:

'Cane Talks in the Shalala Student Center. Oliver Zaruba // Contributing Photographer

‘Cane Talks in the Shalala Student Center. Oliver Zaruba // Contributing Photographer

9/11 memorial service at the Rock. Ben Spiro // Contributing Photographer

9/11 memorial service at the Rock. Ben Spiro // Contributing Photographer

Painting and Pitchers at the Rathskeller. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

Painting and Pitchers at the Rathskeller. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

Painting and Pitchers at the Rathskeller. Shreya Chidarala // Staff Photographer

Painting and Pitchers at the Rathskeller. Shreya Chidarala // Staff Photographer

Slip n' Slide Kickball at the Intermural Fields. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

Slip n’ Slide Kickball at the Intermural Fields. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Montero // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

UM vs FAU at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh White // Contributing Photographer

Miami International Auto Show in Miami Beach. Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer

Miami International Auto Show in Miami Beach. Evelyn Choi // Staff Photographer

Miami International Auto Show in Miami Beach. Ben Spiro // Contributing Photographer

Miami International Auto Show in Miami Beach. Ben Spiro // Contributing Photographer

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply