Student Health Service speakers offer flu shots, 2 financial bills pass

Speakers visit senate

Student Health Service speakers brought flu shots along with them for senators to receive during the Senate meeting. They spoke to SG about the importance of getting flu shots. In order to allow all students the opportunity to get a shot, Student Health Service will have them available at the Student Health building across the Pavia Garage.

A representative from Procter & Gamble, a consumer goods company, also came to speak to SG about two internship opportunities available. One opportunity is open to juniors and seniors and is held over the summer in one of their biggest clients’ cities including Minneapolis and Seattle.

The other is an opportunity for current sophomores. It is a sales leadership conference in Cincinnati. More information can be found at the Toppel Career Center or at us.pg.com.

“We want people who are leaders and problem solvers,” the representative said.

Finally, Massiel Leiva from IMPACT visited Senate to inform them about a conference on leadership taking place over fall break. Available to freshman, sophomores and transfer students, this event features activities and talks designated to teaching students about the qualities of a leader.

Budget and funding bills pass

Two bills were presented to Senate today. One that would grant National Gandhi Day of Service $750 of co-sponsorship funding, and the other that was a ratification to the current academic year budget.

The budget totals to $37,425 for Student Government, spread throughout its branches. Most of the budget goes toward the executive branch with their top fund being “UOutreach.”

Both bills passed with little need for discussion.

