Senate Recap: University continues discussion on sanctuary campus, Wynwood shuttles replace Ibis Ride
A sanctuary campus Senator Carmen Campbell of Student Government (SG) was inspired by universities across the nation declaring themselves as…
Journalism education tries to adapt to credibility challenges
Continual incidents of “fake news” – the deliberate publishing of misinformation purporting to be real news for profit or out…
Asian student organizations celebrate Lunar New Year
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQ0rOKK6wwM&feature=youtu.be
UM community partakes in post-inauguration protests in D.C., Miami
On a day that saw numerous people marching in cities across the world in favor of women’s rights, some members…
Three Hurricanes score career-highs, Miami defeats NC State 84-79
Davon Reed looked at his team’s bench, smiled and nodded. The senior captain had a lot to be happy about.…
Miami lands 24 signees on national signing day
Coach Mark Richt ended his first season at the University of Miami with five straight wins. He has now finished…
Amid disappointing news, Miami acknowledges impressive season
The University of Miami soccer team’s 2016 season came to an end on Monday after the Canes were not selected…
Haak, Strantzali lead Hurricanes volleyball to 3-1 victory over Boston College Eagles
The Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team claimed their second victory of the weekend in a 3-1 win against Boston College…
Weekend Watch: Miami Heat, Chili Cook-Off, Super Bowl, Yo-Yo Ma, Festival Miami
Miami Heat The Miami Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The game will also be aired…
Trump uses intentional distractions to hide dangerous actions
On the first full day of Trump’s presidency, Sean Spicer gave his first press conference as White House Press Secretary.…
Dear V: Tired of being girlfriend’s emotional tampon
WCGSports: Roger Federer, the greatest men’s tennis player
UBuzz: Thoughts from my experience at Donald Trump's rally in Miami
