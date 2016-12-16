Student’s death under investigation by Miami-Dade Police
UPDATE. Dec. 16, 2016, 5:11 p.m.: Miami-Dade Police identified the student as 22-year-old Tahir Alikhan Kurji, an industrial engineering and economics major…
Post-election letter drafted by faculty accumulates 502 signatures
Update, 2:42 p.m., Dec. 1, 2016: This story has been updated to include information about a letter released by student…
Miami-Dade County officially cleared of Zika virus local transmission
Florida Governor Rick Scott announced in a press conference Friday morning that Miami Beach, the last part of Miami to be…
UM dominates No. 16 West Virginia in 31-14 victory in Russell Athletic Bowl
Head Coach Mark Richt’s first season at the University of Miami ended with a bang on Wednesday night. The 10-year…
Amid disappointing news, Miami acknowledges impressive season
The University of Miami soccer team’s 2016 season came to an end on Monday after the Canes were not selected…
Haak, Strantzali lead Hurricanes volleyball to 3-1 victory over Boston College Eagles
The Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team claimed their second victory of the weekend in a 3-1 win against Boston College…
Mural painted outside local art supply store causes controversy
Art is in Ivan De Lucia’s genes. Born in Gainesville, Florida, and raised in Valencia, Venezuela, the 36-year-old grew up…
Media pundits ‘cried wolf’ on previous Republican candidates
The left’s inability to self-reflect combined with an unfounded sanctimonious attitude have led many left-leaning pundits to blame the outcome…
Dear V: Does my boyfriend have a ‘side chick?’
The View: 26 signs you watch too much HGTV
