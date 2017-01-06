Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc to become next president of George Washington University
Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc will leave the University of Miami to become president of George Washington…
Post-election letter drafted by faculty accumulates 502 signatures
Update, 2:42 p.m., Dec. 1, 2016: This story has been updated to include information about a letter released by student…
Student’s death under investigation by Miami-Dade Police
UPDATE. Dec. 16, 2016, 5:11 p.m.: Miami-Dade Police identified the student as 22-year-old Tahir Alikhan Kurji, an industrial engineering and economics major…
Multiple dead, injured in FLL shooting, suspect taken into custody
Update, 7:14 p.m., Jan. 6, 2017: Suspected gunman Esteban Santiago was an Army veteran and had previously been flagged by the…
UM dominates No. 16 West Virginia in 31-14 victory in Russell Athletic Bowl
Head Coach Mark Richt’s first season at the University of Miami ended with a bang on Wednesday night. The 10-year…
Amid disappointing news, Miami acknowledges impressive season
The University of Miami soccer team’s 2016 season came to an end on Monday after the Canes were not selected…
Haak, Strantzali lead Hurricanes volleyball to 3-1 victory over Boston College Eagles
The Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team claimed their second victory of the weekend in a 3-1 win against Boston College…
Miami-grown ‘Moonlight’ wins best picture at 74th Golden Globes
Update, 12:18 p.m., Jan. 9, 2017: Tarell McCraney officially stepped down from his UM faculty position Dec. 31, but will still…
Media pundits ‘cried wolf’ on previous Republican candidates
The left’s inability to self-reflect combined with an unfounded sanctimonious attitude have led many left-leaning pundits to blame the outcome…
Dear V: Does my boyfriend have a ‘side chick?’
The View: 26 signs you watch too much HGTV
UBuzz: Thoughts from my experience at Donald Trump’s rally in Miami
Harvard professor Marcyliena Morgan details hip-hop’s influence on cultural politics