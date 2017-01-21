Wet foot, dry foot policy change elicits mixed reactions
With just eight days left in his presidency, President Barack Obama announced on Jan. 12 the end to the “wet…
Post-election letter drafted by faculty accumulates 502 signatures
Update, 2:42 p.m., Dec. 1, 2016: This story has been updated to include information about a letter released by student…
Student’s death under investigation by Miami-Dade Police
UPDATE. Dec. 16, 2016, 5:11 p.m.: Miami-Dade Police identified the student as 22-year-old Tahir Alikhan Kurji, an industrial engineering and economics major…
Multiple dead, injured in FLL shooting, suspect taken into custody
Update, 7:14 p.m., Jan. 6, 2017: Suspected gunman Esteban Santiago was an Army veteran and had previously been flagged by the…
Miami allows most points scored by opponent this season, drops contest to Wake Forest 96-79
Despite a career-high scoring effort from senior captain Davon Reed, a slow start doomed the Miami Hurricanes against John Collins…
Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
He began as the first true freshman to start in a UM season opener since 2008. He ended ranked as…
Amid disappointing news, Miami acknowledges impressive season
The University of Miami soccer team’s 2016 season came to an end on Monday after the Canes were not selected…
Haak, Strantzali lead Hurricanes volleyball to 3-1 victory over Boston College Eagles
The Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team claimed their second victory of the weekend in a 3-1 win against Boston College…
Biography ‘Escape from Camp 14’ details life, suffering in political prison camp
In 1982, Shin Dong-hyuk was born in the North Korean political prison camp infamously known as Camp 14. Today, Shin,…
Soon-to-be President Trump brings unprecedented uncertainty
Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20 as…
Dear V: Bedroom bliss going limp
The View: The Start of Second Semester as told by “New Girl”
UBuzz: Thoughts from my experience at Donald Trump’s rally in Miami
Harvard professor Marcyliena Morgan details hip-hop’s influence on cultural politics
Wellness Fair promotes different aspects of well-being, community